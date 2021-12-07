Anne Frank Memorial Vandalized with Nazi Graffiti in US – International

A memorial in honor of the Jewish girl Anne Frank, victim of burnt offering during World War II, it was spray-painted with swastikas and messages Nazis last Saturday night, 4, in Boise, an American city located in the state of Idaho.

According to local police, the graffiti was done in three tunnels along the Boise Greenbelt, on the outskirts of the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial, the only memorial to Anne Frank in the US, famous for the diary in which she reports the daily life of her family while they tried to hide from the Nazi regime.

The graffiti were discovered during the Hannukah, an important eight-day Jewish holiday, also known as the Festival of Lights. During the holiday, the memorial is organizing a program commemorating the life and spirit of Anne Frank, according to the American newspaper Idaho Statesmen.

“We recognize the relevance of this being the last Saturday of Hanukkah and are reaching out to Jewish leaders in our community to let them know that we will not tolerate such hateful and repulsive behavior in our city,” Police Chief Ryan Lee said in a statement. released by the Boise police.

An investigation was opened to try to identify those responsible for the graffiti, which was covered by municipal authorities on Saturday.