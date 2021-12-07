Annoyed, Aline says she will vote for Solange in the countryside

After a hectic weekend and a tense night with the game of discord, Aline Mineiro and Mileide Mihaile commented on the latest events involving Solange Gomes this morning, during the deal with the animals in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV).

The ex-panicat said she was disappointed with the writer’s attitude in attacking Mileide putting on the agenda the pension she receives from ex-husband Wesley Safadão for her son, Yhudy. “She is now my choice of vote. I was very disappointed with the things I heard yesterday,” she revealed.

Mileide said that she couldn’t sleep thinking about the argument she had with Gugu’s ex-bathtub. “Wow, I had several nightmares about her, about Bil…”, he said. “Yesterday I didn’t open my mouth to talk about Bil to her because I know she has her opinion,” Aline said, demonstrating that she was disappointed in the ex-BBB.

“I don’t know what they experienced, but… I’m here to advise anyone who asks me for advice. At the first opportunity, it will be her”, analyzed Mileide about the possible vote of the pawn on Mari.