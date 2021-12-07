Anything can happen! G6, G8 and even Sudamericana; Flu scenarios in the last round

Fluminense arrives in the last round of the Brazilian Championship depending only on itself to go at least to the Pre-Libertadores next year. To win a direct spot in the group stage, it depends on another result (Bragntino stumbles against Inter). But, if everything goes wrong, the Tricolor may even run out of space and end up at the Sudamericana.

That is, anything can happen. Check out the possible scenarios, from the most optimistic to the most pessimistic:

G6 SCENARIO (Libertadores group stage)

To go to the group stage of the Libertadores, Fluminense must win their game against Chapecoense, at Maracanã, and hope for a trip by Red Bull Bragantino, in Bragança Paulista, against Internacional. A simple draw will do. In this way, the Tricolor would finish in 6th position.

G8 SCENARIO (Pre-Liberators)

To guarantee the G8 without depending on any other result, Fluminense only needs to beat Chapecoense. By doing this, you will be at least 7th place. If Red Bull Bragantino wins the game against Inter, Tricolor will not reach the G6, but will be guaranteed in the Pre-Libertadores phase.

SOUTH AMERICAN SCENARIO

In the worst case scenario, the Flu could be out of Libertadores. For this to happen, Tricolor must not only stumble at home against Chapecoense, but see two of its four direct competitors (Ceará, América-MG, Atlético-GO and Santos) win in the round. In that case, the Warrior Team would drop to 9th, 10th or even 11th and would be out of even the G8.

See the games and the fight for the G6:

Fluminense x Chapecoense

Bragantino x International

Palm trees x Ceará

America-MG x São Paulo

Santos x Cuiabá