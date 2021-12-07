Apple’s 2022 promises… Check out the list of top news

Even with the worrying crisis of shortage of chips, the big manufacturers are moving towards the novelties of 2022. This is the case of Apple, which is preparing a series of surprising additions to the company’s product portfolio.

The information was leaked by Mark Gurman of Bloomberg. According to him, Apple is expected to present several releases in the next year, such as, for example, a new Apple Watch SE, the first update since the launch of the affordable gadget in 2020.

Apple fans will be able to count on not just one, but three new Apple Watches, including one with enhanced manufacturing that will focus on professional athletes.

MacBooks

After the launch of the MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16, Apple hopes to release in 2022 a revamped MacBook Air, as well as a basic MacBook Pro 13 with an M2 chip.

Also in the desktop area, the company will release an updated Mac Mini and a more powerful all-in-one iMac. Rumor has it that the latter will have a 27-inch (or larger) mini-LED screen running on M1 Max Pro chips, which are already found in newer MacBook Pro models.

iPhone 14

As is tradition, the apple company is expected to launch several models of iPhones at the end of next year.

There’s still nothing certain, but sources say Apple should finally give up the notch on the front camera, as well as use a 48MP rear camera sensor.

On tablets, the iPad Pro is expected to come with a new chassis and wireless charging capabilities. Also expected is the new iPad Air and other entry-level models with more affordable prices.

Virtual reality

Finally comes the debut of the AR / VR headset. Most likely, the new virtual or augmented reality device will be focused on gaming, media consumption and communication.

The launch is rumored to mark the Cupertino-based company’s first step to replace iPhones with augmented reality glasses in the next ten years.

For now, Apple hasn’t officially confirmed the release of any of the listed products. However, if you consider Gurman’s track record when revealing company news, users will have access to the most intriguing releases of recent years.