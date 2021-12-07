Argentines are speculated on Flamengo; Sampaoli discards return to Brazil

Jorge Sampaoli was even probed, but ruled out leaving Olympique to return to Brazil (Photo: Ozan Kose/AFP)

In addition to Marcelo Gallardo, from River Plate, more Argentine coaches are quoted to take charge of Flamengo. The club from Rio de Janeiro came to sound out Jorge Sampaoli, who commanded Atltico and Santos in Brazil, but he ruled out the possibility of leaving France’s Olympique de Marseille. Marcelo Coudet, ex-Inter and who is with Celta de Vigo, from Spain, is also speculated.

Sebastin Beccacece, from Defensa y Justicia, is also on the list. He would be a more viable name, alongside Marcelo Coudet, who is experiencing a bad time at Celta de Vigo. Marcelo Gallardo’s case is even more difficult, although Landim really enjoys his work at River Plate. The Argentinian coach signaled with a salary demand far above what Flamengo intends to invest.

The name of Carlos Carvalhal, from Braga, much speculated over the last few days, seems to have lost out. The favorite of the board and fans is Jorge Jesus, who is at Benfica and became the target of criticism after his loss to Sporting. Mister’s trajectory at the Portuguese club could be interrupted before the end of the relationship and this Wednesday could be decisive. Benfica decide their future in the Champions League, and the elimination can lead to a mutually agreed outcome.