Artists break the sofa test taboo and open up harassment by Globo’s directors · TV News

A topic until recently treated as “folklore” or taboo, the “sofa test” started to be publicly debated by artists who made their careers at Globo. In lives or interviews, some former employees who were part of the cast of the main audiovisual content producer in Brazil confessed that the harassment of directors often happened behind the scenes of productions.

The most recent report was made by Samara Felippo, an actress who is currently 43 years old and who has made soap operas such as Malhação, Chocolate com Pimenta (2003), Da Cor do Pecado (2004) and América (2005) on Globo. Besides her, names such as Maria Zilda Bethlem, Oscar Magrini and Helio de La Peña have also touched their finger on this wound recently.

In an interview last week with Rafinha Bastos’ YouTube channel, Samara revealed that she saw professional colleagues lose job opportunities for refusing to have sex with directors.

“I see friends who lost roles because they didn’t give them to the director. There was this place. There was the place where I sat down to get a role, and the person said, ‘You were going to play the lead, but you don’t look like a virgin.’ does it have a face?”, he recalled.

Despite having spoken openly about the subject, the actress with recent passages in productions for Record confessed that the subject is still taboo because of the fear that artists, especially women, have their careers harmed by bringing up episodes of harassment.

It’s bizarre pressure, in every way. For the woman mainly. I think this still happens, we have denunciations that you never thought could have happened. It’s a little bit of this hole that we go into. It’s a hand on your thigh at dinner, it’s a ‘just you and me talk’. Every paper I had to be two kilos thinner. And I was always thin. Now comes the aesthetic pressure for the girl.

In July, during the Inteligência Ltda podcast, Helio de La Peña also spoke about the subject. Famous for Casseta & Planeta (1992-2010), the comedian said that, at the end of the last century, “there was something of debauchery, abuse, harassment, and whoever didn’t give in, in fact, wouldn’t go ahead and didn’t go up [na carreira]. Anyway, it was something really institutionalized”.

“There was such a thing as the sofa test. For a girl to make an appearance, the directors and producers would harass. I didn’t see it, but I heard about it. It was commonplace. Damn, there was a producer who had contact with cafetina and put the girls as figuration,” confessed Helio de La Peña.

See Samara Felippo’s interview below:

Powder and c* room

In the 1980s and 1990s, in addition to frequent harassment, something common behind the scenes was drug use. In addition to the former Casseta talking about it, in October of last year, during a live with Oscar Magrini, Maria Zilda Bethlem and the actor revealed something similar, when they stated that Globo had the “dust room [cocaína] and the ass”.

The actress, who was married to Roberto Talma (1974-2015), blurted it out. “You worked at TV Globo for many years, and so did I. I joined Globo in 1975. You won’t tell me that I don’t know how that works. Even because I was married to a director. So I know very well how that works. It worked. It’s not the couch test. It’s the ass test,” he exclaimed.

Magrini, who was recently in the cast of Genesis (2021), recalled a story with Cleyde Yáconis (1923-2013). “She didn’t know me. In 1988, I was already a model. She looked at me and said: ‘To get in you have to go to the PC’s room'”.

“I said: ‘PC? Who is it?’. She: ‘It’s the dust and ass room. Do you smell?’ I said: ‘No!’. ‘Do you give your ass?’. ‘No!’. ‘ So he won’t come in.’ And she laughed. A lady! Can you imagine?”, the actor recalled, laughing.

Folklore?

Creator of Globo’s programming in the 1970s and head of the channel between 1980 and 1997, José Bonifácio de Oliveira Sobrinho, known as Boni, commented that there is a lot of “folklore” around the sofa test. The businessman broached the subject during an interview on the program Roda Viva, da Cultura, in September of last year.

“We have to think that there is a lot of folklore. I don’t believe that in my time there was any other criterion for choosing an artist that wasn’t talent, competence and capacity. If, eventually, the bozós of the time did something, we would send them immediately go away,” argued Boni, who added:

During the entire 31-year period I spent at TV Globo, no one ever came into my room saying ‘I was harassed’ in the sense of exchanging admission, work or casting for anything else, whether sex or friendship. A single person has never entered my office to make this type of complaint.

New Times

The culture of harassment has been fought in recent years, according to industry insiders’ own reports. Companies have adopted mechanisms and groups to encourage complaints from victims. Recently, accusations against names like José Mayer and Marcius Melhem became public and caused them to lose their positions.

According to Helio de La Peña, Globo’s policy towards harassment of cast directors and producers being institutionalized began to change during the 2000s, something that people even found strange at the time.

“After the station changed direction [Globo], they went after and fired the producers who made that kind of move, trying to create a more professional, more correct and more decent environment for television. Some people even felt a little strange and said: ‘Hey, but this is no longer television'”, recalled the comedian.

In Hollywood, the actors’ union last week created a committee to end “couch testing” and prevent sexual harassment in the industry. Among the commandments imposed by the new code are the ban on meetings in hotel rooms and private residences, as well as partnering with intimacy coordinators to standardize the profession and help change the culture on sets in the nude and sex scenes.

Watch Helio de La Peña’s interview below: