Athletico-PR draws with reserves of Palmeiras and gets rid of relegation in Brasileirão

In a match valid for the 37th round of the 2021 Brazilian Championship, Athletico-PR and Palmeiras, who used ten base players in their starting lineup, drew 0-0 at Arena da Baixada.

With the result, Verdão got 63 points and follows in 3rd place in Brasileirão. Even with the tie, Hurricane mathematically eliminated the chances of falling to Serie B, reached 46 points and is in 14th position.

In the final round of the tournament, the team from São Paulo will face Ceará, on Thursday (9), at 9:30 pm, at Arena Barueri. At the same time, the people from Paraná will go to Arena Pernambuco to face the already relegated Sport.

HURRICANE PRESSURE



The first minutes were of wide control by Athletico-PR. At four minutes, Pedro Henrique kicked from afar, the ball swerved in the defense and left for Pedro Rocha, alone. Unbalanced, the attacker kicked into the net from the outside.

Hurricane occupied the attacking field and tried to find spaces, while Verdão couldn’t trigger the offensive players. On minute 17, Thiago Heleno took a corner kick and got it straight, with his left leg, but sent it out.

GREEN ANSWER

In a rare arrival by Palmeiras, Matheus Fernandes cleared the mark and rolled to the right for Gustavo Garcia. The boy crossed to Vitinho, who hit the area hard and tried hard, but the ball pinched Santos’ crossbar.

The visiting team managed to balance and almost had a penalty in their favor. Vitinho played on the left and crossed, the ball was blocked inside the area, with his arm, by Thiago Heleno. The referee went to the VAR monitor, but caught a foul by the shirt 57 palmeirense in the beginning of the rally, and did not give the penalty.

VINÍCIUS SAVES THE PALM TREES AT THE END OF THE FIRST HALF



At 46 minutes of the first stage, Athletico-PR had the best opportunity of the game. Canesin received it at the entrance to the area, won in the body of the marking, fixed it for the left leg and kicked hard. Vinícius closed the angle well and made a great save.

AGAIN VINÍCIUS!



The second stage started with a similar script from the first half: Athletico-PR controlling the possession and Palmeiras denying spaces for the home team. The Verdão retreated its lines and complicated the movement of the Hurricane ball.

On minute 16, Nikão took a corner kick, Bissoli raised alone and tested Vinícius’ counterfoot, who with an inverted hand, palmed it out and made another great save.

BLTIZ OF THE MANGERS



Athletico-PR grew in the middle of the second half and began to put even more pressure on Palmeiras, especially in the aerial balls.

After another corner, the ball crossed the area and fell to Marcinho, who released his foot. Matheus Fernandes saved almost at the top of the line. Afterwards, a cross in the area and Erick headed with danger.

Nikão, on minute 34, pulled a counterattack, dribbled the defender and goalkeeper and crossed into the area, but Michel, on top of the line, cut the cross. Athletico hammered, but didn’t get the winning goal and the game ended goalless.

DATASHEET

ATHLETICO-PR 0 X 0 PALM TREES

Date: December 6, 2021, Monday

Schedule: 19h (from Brasília);

Local: Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba-PR;

Referee: Wagner do Nascimento Magalhães – FIFA/RJ

Assistants: Michael Correa – RJ and Luiz Claudio Regazone – RJ

VAR: Rodrigo Carvalhaes de Miranda – RJ, Silbert Faria Sisquim – RJ and Renato Cardoso da Conceição – MG

Public/income: 19,308/ Not disclosed

Yellow cards: Canesin (CAP); Gustavo Garcia (PAL)

Red cards: –

Goals: –

ATHLETICO-PR: Saints; Pedro Henrique (Zé Ivaldo, 40/2ºT), Thiago Heleno and Nicolás Hernández (Nicolas, 19/2ºT); Marcinho, Canesin (Márcio Azevedo, 34/2ºT), Erick and Abner Vinicius (Pedrinho, 19/2ºT); Nikão, Pedro Rocha (Jader, 40/2ºT) and Bissoli. Technician: Alberto Valentine

PALM TREES: Vinícius, Gustavo Garcia, Lucas Freitas (Pedro Bicalho, 38/2ºT), Michel and Vanderlan; Matheus Fernandes, Fabinho and Naves; Victor Hugo, Giovani Gabriel Silva. Technician: Paulo Victor.