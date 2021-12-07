Atlético-GO beats Inter and enters the fight for Libertadores

Atlético-GO beat Inter by 2-1, today (6), at Beira-Rio, in the penultimate round of Brasileirão. The result, with a great goal from Baralhas and another from Janderson, puts Dragão in the fight for a place in the next Libertadores. Colorado, who scored with Yuri Alberto, were left behind.

Atlético-GO reached 50 points and equaled América-MG, which would be getting the last place for the continental competition at this time, and Ceará. But it ranks ninth thanks to the tie-breaking criteria. The ranking will depend on the last round.

Internacional stopped with 48, dropped to 12th and still has a chance, but they need to win the final match and have combined results.

Inter ends its participation in the Brasileirão against Red Bull Bragantino. Atlético-GO closes the championship facing Flamengo.

It went well: Baralhas scores great goal

Atlético-GO lost to Inter until a play found Baralhas. From outside the area, the midfielder hit hard and hit Marcelo Lomba’s angle, scoring a great goal.

Bad: Patrick can’t play

Patrick had a journey below what he already showed for Inter. Without a personal victory, he was served by Diego Aguirre in the second half and heard some boos.

Yuri Alberto breaks fast

Yuri Alberto had at least three scoring chances. One he did, in the first half, with his chest after a Cuesta cross. The goal broke the striker’s seven-match unmarked run.

Inter’s Game: Failures and Little Creation

Inter made a lot of mistakes and created little. Adopting the behavior that characterizes them in command of Diego Aguirre, the Beira-Rio team tried to protect their goal and leave at speed. But he repeatedly missed the last pass before finishing. He even had some chances with Yuri Alberto, who took his time playing for Taison in one move and kicked him out in another. But even though they scored a goal, Colorado gave space and took the turn quickly.

Atlético-GO’s game: Chances and goals

Atlético-GO started creating a lot. With speed on the sides of the field, using extremes and sides, he managed to “open” the Inter team and open spaces. With crosses for Janderson and Montenegro, or the frequent threat from Baralhas, he was closer and closer to Marcelo Lomba’s goal until he scored.

Under the eyes of D’Alessandro

D’Alessandro was at Beira-Rio following Inter’s match. The player talks with the direction of the club to go back to wearing the red shirt in 2022 to compete in the first half and end his career with the right to farewell to the fans. After hanging up his boots, he can still have a managerial role at the club in Rio Grande do Sul. Fan idol, he was much celebrated.

DATASHEET

INTER 1 X 2 ATHLETIC-GO

Date: 12/06/2021 (Monday)

Local: Beira-Rio stadium, in Porto Alegre (RS)

Referee: Flavio Rodrigues de Souza

Helpers: Alex Ang Ribeiro and Evandro de Melo Lima

VAR: Emerson de Almeida Ferreira

Public: 19,265 (total)

Income: BRL 747,834.00

yellow cards: Palacios, Rodrigo Dourado (INT); Igor Cariús (ATL)

goals: Yuri Alberto, from Inter, in the 32nd minute of the first half; Baralhas, from Atlético-GO, in the 44th minute of the first half; Janderson, from Atlético-GO, 47 minutes into the first half;

INTER

Marcelo Lomba; Saravia (Cadorini), Bruno Méndez, Cuesta and Moisés; Dourado, Lindoso (Palacios), Edenilson, Patrick (Mauricio) and Taison; Yuri Alberto.

Technician: Diego Aguirre

ATHLETIC-GO

Fernando Miguel; Dudu (Arnaldo), Oliveira, Éder and Arthur Henrique (Wanderson); Willian Maranhão, Marlon Freitas (Matheus Barbosa) and Baralhas; Rickson (Igor Cariús), Janderson (Ronald) and Brian Montenegro.

Technician: Marcelo Cabo