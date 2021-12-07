Atlético-MG occupies 100% of Mineirão and has ‘hefty’ net income

Credit: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

Atlético-MG became champion of the 2021 Brasileirão by beating Bahia by 4-2, in the 36th round of the competition. However, the party stayed for the last Sunday (5). Faced with a packed Mineirão, Galo beat Red Bull Bragantino by 4-3, later raising the champion’s cup.

In addition to the title party, Atlético-MG celebrates the high ticket revenue of the games. The rooster collected no less than R$ 38 million in gross income, 200% of what was foreseen in the 2021 budget.

Only in the duel against Red Bull Bragantino, the match bordero registered 61,573 attendees. The full Mineirão generated an amount of R$7.1 million for Galo. The audience was even a record registered by Atlético-MG fans since 2013, when Alvinegro won the Copa Libertadores da América.

With the title of Brasileirão assured, Galo turns its attention to the final of the Copa do Brasil, against Athletico Paranaense, on December 12th and 15th. Before, Alvinegro ends its participation in the Brazilian Championship playing against Grêmio, on the next 9th.

