Australian company orders 50 Embraer ‘flying cars’ for air taxi service – Economy

The flying car dream is closer to becoming a reality. Eve Urban Air Mobility Solutions (Eve), from embraer, and Sydney Seaplanes, a company from Australia, announced on Monday a partnership to start the implementation of electric air taxi operations in the city of Sydney. Sydney Seaplanes has ordered 50 electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOLs) from Eve, with deliveries expected starting in 2026.

According to Embraer, the new partnership accelerates sustainable tourism in the greater Sydney region by using 100% electric aviation vehicles with zero pollutant emissions.

“Still subject to community consultation, we expect some flights to operate from our iconic Rose Bay Aviation Terminal in Sydney Harbour. This service will be an attraction for the general public, which will allow us to open new routes, beyond the port and throughout the city region”, said Aaron Shaw, CEO of Sydney Seaplanes in a statement.

For Eve Urban Air Mobility President and CEO, Andre Stein, the greater Sydney market offers significant potential for scaled urban air mobility operations, which will allow for improved circulation efficiency to complement existing modes of transport. “Eve will support this new partnership with comprehensive solutions for aircraft operations, including air traffic management solutions, maintenance, training and other services,” he said.

Sydney Seaplanes made its first flight in 2005 with just one plane. Since then, it has transported more than 425,000 passengers on 80,000 flights. In 2020, the company announced plans to create an all-electric, zero-emissions regional airline, Alt Air, as early as 2022, with the first all-electric flights planned as early as 2024.

In early November, the Eve also signed a memorandum of understanding with airline Widerøe Zero to develop urban air mobility solutions in Scandinavia. Deliveries of the first flying vehicles are also scheduled for five years from now.