Automakers also see production compromised in 2022 – News

After another year of trials, the automobile sector is not optimistic when thinking about 2022. According to the president of Anfavea (National Association of Automotive Vehicle Manufacturers), Luiz Carlos Moraes, the next quarters will still be lacking in semiconductors and of several other parts, logistical difficulties and obstacles imposed by the national economic crisis.

In Anfavea press conference on Monday (6), Moraes said that the Covid-19 pandemic turned the sector upside down. “After a complicated 2020, 2021 was very difficult”, he commented when announcing that the forecast for growth in production this year is between 6% and 10%.

It would be a lot if the comparison were not like the weak first year of the pandemic, in which the automakers were even closed. In 2020, 1.805 million vehicles left the automakers, while this year, added 11 months, the total is 2.038 million. In 2019, before Covid-19, this number reached 2.774 million.

Luiz Carlos Moraes said that the segment began to break down even before the first one infected with the new coronavirus arrived in Brazil. “In February 2020, when the disease was restricted to China, the production of inputs in factories there started to make us worried.”

“Soon afterwards, the world economy stopped, time passed and then came the second problem, the disorganization of the global chain: there were few ships, containers, very high freight, slow delivery. The parts began to disappear and a challenge arose. that no one expected in that proportion, the scarcity of semiconductors.”

The president of Anfavea explained that each vehicle uses an average of one thousand drivers to fully function. He also said that the most modern cars can use twice as many components, which are lacking in the market because the biggest manufacturer on the planet, China, cannot supply world demand.

In the association’s accounts, at least 300,000 vehicles were no longer manufactured in Brazil because of the limited supply of inputs during the pandemic. Worldwide, this number can reach 12 million units.

“We wanted a stronger recovery this year. We were imagining growing 25%, but unfortunately the issue of semiconductors harmed us,” he lamented, citing that the appreciation of commodities and the high dollar made imported parts even more expensive.

For next year, Moraes still does not have a projection of data for the sector, but he knows that little will change.

“For 2022, we will continue to have logistical failures. Stabilization will take place towards the end of the year and beginning of 2023. Semiconductors continue to be a problem that should only be solved in 2023.”

Once the structural barriers, typical of the automobile sector, have been overcome, another challenge arises: the national economy. “We have a serious situation in Brazil with the increase in inflation, the increase in the Selic rate has a direct impact on financing and the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) has already been revised downwards”, listed the official.