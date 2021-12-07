AWS failure takes down Amazon, iFood, Disney and much of the internet worldwide

Much of the world’s internet failed this Tuesday (7). A failure in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud computing platform, the most used in the world, caused several online services to experience instability during the afternoon, including iFood, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, League of Legends, Valorant, among many others .

The support page of AWS confirms the instability in all regions in which it operates. The failure specifically affects the AWS Management Console service.

“We are experiencing console and API issues in the US-EAST-1 region. We identify the root cause and actively work towards recovery. The issue affects the global landing page, which is also hosted on US-EAST-1,” says the Amazon alert on the AWS status page, posted at 1:26 pm EDT.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

O Canaltech initially had reported that the services of the Disney they had been unavailable, but the problem went deeper. As a result of the instability, Amazon’s own services had instability and another wave of products that depend on AWS went through difficulties.

The DownDetector website shows that not a few services were directly affected by the AWS crash. iFood, League of Legends, Valorant and C6 Bank quickly went to the top of the platform’s complaints.

caption

So far, there is no forecast for AWS normalization, and consequently there is also no estimate of when services that depend on it will be fully reinstated.