Azul hopes to save R$1 billion with changes to the domestic fleet next year





As part of its corporate governance, Azu Linhas Aéreas promoted Azul Day, this Monday (6), in which it had a meeting with market analysts. In it, the company presented its numbers so far and projections for the future.

With special emphasis on the transformation that it is promoting in its fleet, the company says it hopes to reach 2026 with only the latest generation aircraft in it, while maintaining a mix of several models, as is the case today. For a company, this is the right formula to operate in the country and with which it will achieve better operational efficiency.

For the next year, in particular, the company expects to increase its fleet from 140 to 146 planes (not counting the operation with C208 Caravans by Azul Conecta). As shown in the table below, the greatest growth will be seen in the fleet of Airbus A320neo and Embraer E195 E2, with an increase of four and six units, respectively.

The number of E1 jets naturally decreases, with the farewell of four aircraft. This will bring lower cost on flights, although it will increase the cost of leasing. Anyway, the company said at the meeting that “the transformation of the fleet should generate cash savings of around R$1 billion over the next 12 months”. This number comes not only from the more sophisticated fleet, but also from more advantageous contracts.





Fleet renewal also contributes to generating lower emissions, given the use of state-of-the-art technologies in the most recent aircraft, such as the Embraer E2. In a simple comparison, the company showed how much CO2 is emitted by one E2 per passenger kilometer compared to other vehicles.

In the table shown by the company, the Brazilian jet is in the middle of the machines selected in the study, being below the motorcycle and much below the compact cars.

Another theme highlighted was the recovery of the company’s network, considered one of the fastest in the world. According to the study, Azul is already above capacity (seat supply) in 2019, having shown a “V” recovery graph.

The resumption of flights only makes sense if there is demand and, in this sense, the company showed encouraging signs, with demand already above the same period in 2019 (by 109%). The average fee charged, in turn, follows the same pattern.

This behavior reflects the characteristic of the company’s flight network, which is much more focused on domestic flights and reaching cities where others do not (Azul operates 127 destinations, almost twice as much as its closest competitor). At a time when border restrictions and the greatly undervalued Real are driving travelers away from international flights, Azul ends up “swimming with the arm”.



