Backstage: in negotiations to renew, Abel gave no indication that he will leave and leave Palmeiras safe | palm trees

This is because Abel has not shown the board behind the scenes a desire to leave now. He left his stay in doubt right after winning the Copa Libertadores title, when he said he was at his physical and mental limit and would have to talk to his family to define the future.

In Verdão, however, this manifestation was seen naturally, since Abel is a very intense person in his daily life, who charges a lot and charges a lot, too. The board, therefore, understood that this request for rest with the family was not a concern.

The coach has even traveled to Portugal to enjoy the end of the year with his wife and daughters. He will respond from Europe to the proposal to renew his contract with Verdão with a salary increase.

The negotiation is still being handled by the management of Maurício Galiotte, who will leave the club on the 15th. Leila Pereira will be his replacement and has participated in the conversations about the 2022 planning. The current president and future president defend the permanence of Abel Ferreira , and she has even encouraged him to bring his family to Brazil.

Last week, commander alviverde turned down an offer by Al-Nassr, from Saudi Arabia, which offered around R$ 127 million for a two-and-a-half-year contract. The Saudi club has already announced its new coach: Miguel Ángel Russo, formerly of Boca Juniors.

Abel is frequently approached by teams outside Brazil, and his manager has recently received inquiries from teams in the United States and Turkey’s Besiktas. In these cases, however, there was no proposal.

During one of the parties for the Copa Libertadores title, last week, the Portuguese coach heard requests to “stay” from the public and reassured them: “I have a contract, calm down” (see the video below).

He already has a report ready on the work of the current season and what needs to be changed and improved for 2022. Leila will receive it as soon as he takes charge of Verdão.

After the wear that occurred between the technician and the board due to the lack of reinforcements in 2021, Palmeiras should be more active in the market in this next administration.

Hired in November 2020, Abel Ferreira has 106 games for Palmeiras with his coaching staff: 56 wins, 23 draws and 27 defeats, with 167 goals scored and 96 conceded. During the period, Verdão won twice the Libertadores, once the Copa do Brasil and collected more than R$ 400 million in prizes.