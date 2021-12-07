Banco do Brasil undertakes a debt renegotiation task force

Banco do Brasil (BB) starts this Monday (6) a joint effort to negotiate debts that will last until December 17, with discounts of up to 95% for the payment of overdue debts in cash.

It will also be possible to discount interest rates and terms of up to 100 months for term renegotiation of overdue operations, according to the bank.

“The conditions are available to more than 3.5 million customers – individuals, rural producers and legal entities, who have defaulted debts arising from personal credit operations, credit card, overdraft and others”, says a note from the financial institution .

To negotiate, customers can also look for the bank’s branches on digital channels: internet, App, WhatsApp (61-4004-0001) and the Customer Service Center (4004-001/ 0800 729 0001).

According to the executive management of BB’s Collection and Restructuring of Operating Assets Unit, the renegotiation task force “aims to provide our clients with the possibility of renegotiating their debts, to start 2022 with peace of mind, in addition to encouraging education and personal financial planning and contributing to recovery of the economy”.

*With information from Banco do Brasil