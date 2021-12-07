Banco do Brasil undertakes a debt renegotiation task force

Yadunandan Singh 56 seconds ago Business Comments Off on Banco do Brasil undertakes a debt renegotiation task force 0 Views

Banco do Brasil (BB) starts this Monday (6) a joint effort to negotiate debts that will last until December 17, with discounts of up to 95% for the payment of overdue debts in cash.

It will also be possible to discount interest rates and terms of up to 100 months for term renegotiation of overdue operations, according to the bank.

“The conditions are available to more than 3.5 million customers – individuals, rural producers and legal entities, who have defaulted debts arising from personal credit operations, credit card, overdraft and others”, says a note from the financial institution .

To negotiate, customers can also look for the bank’s branches on digital channels: internet, App, WhatsApp (61-4004-0001) and the Customer Service Center (4004-001/ 0800 729 0001).

According to the executive management of BB’s Collection and Restructuring of Operating Assets Unit, the renegotiation task force “aims to provide our clients with the possibility of renegotiating their debts, to start 2022 with peace of mind, in addition to encouraging education and personal financial planning and contributing to recovery of the economy”.

*With information from Banco do Brasil

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Dollar rises to R$ 5.69, the highest value since April; 3rd high amendment bag

The dollar opened the week at an increase of 0.19%, quoted at R$ 5.69 on …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved