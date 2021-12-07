Bank must indemnify for fraudulent loan made with biometrics

Financial institutions are objectively liable for damages generated by internal fortuity related to fraud and offenses committed by third parties in the context of banking operations.

Bank was unable to prove that consumer took out a loan

reproduction

Based on this understanding, crystallized by Precedent 479 of the Superior Court of Justice, the judges of the 22nd Chamber of Private Law of the São Paulo Court of Justice upheld the appeal filed by a consumer against Banco Pan to increase the compensation for moral damages established in first instance.

In the process, the plaintiff alleges that he was a victim of fraud in taking out a loan at the financial institution. The bank, in turn, argued that the transaction would have been done remotely through biometrics (facial recognition).

When analyzing the case, the rapporteur, Judge Roberto Mac Cracken, pointed out that in the records there is no document that fully proves the existence of the lawful contracting of the bank’s services and, consequently, of the debt. And, considering that it is a consumer relationship, there is an inversion of the burden of proof, and the bank is responsible for proving modifying, impeding or even extinguishing facts of the author’s right.

The magistrate pointed out that the hired bank was not cautious enough when providing the loan and that, in view of this, the consumer could not be assigned a debt that he had not contracted.

“It must be absolutely clear that the author has not been proven to have signed any document, nor has he received any contact to complete the deal, nor was he notified of any credit to his account, or even that he used his own cell phone to contract with the bank required”, he pointed out.

Therefore, he voted for the declaration of unenforceability of the debt, as well as the refund of amounts unduly discounted from the consumer. In addition, it fixed R$ 10 thousand in compensation for pain and suffering. The understanding was followed by the collegiate unanimously.

Click here to read the judgement

1000882-41.2021.8.26.0411