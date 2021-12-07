Barroso gives the government 48 hours to explain why it does not require a passport for the vaccine

the minister Luis Roberto Barroso, of the Federal Supreme Court, set this Monday 6 the deadline of 48 hours for the government of Jair Bolsonaro explain why it did not adopt the requirement to present the vaccine passport for entry into Brazil.

Barroso’s statement takes place as part of an action in which the Sustainability Network asks the federal administration to carry out the actions recommended by the National Health Surveillance Agency for the entry of people arriving from other countries, such as the presentation of proof of immunization or the mandatory quarantine.

“I determine the hearing of the authorities from which Ordinance No. 658/2021 issued, within 48 (forty-eight) hours, in view of the approaching recess. Once the period has elapsed, the records must return to conclusion, for consideration by the injunctions”, says the order of the minister.

Ordinance 658, of October 5 this year, provides “on exceptional and temporary measures for entry into the country”. For travelers arriving by air, there is a requirement for a negative test for Covid-19 and the completion of the Traveler’s Health Declaration, “with the agreement on the health measures that must be complied with during the period in which you are in the country” .

In the petition presented to the STF, the Network affirms that “the inertia is, in fact, another posture adopted by the denial and anti-vaccination posture of the government of President Jair Messias Bolsonaro”.

Only after receiving the information from the government will Barroso examine the Network’s request.

In November, Anvisa sent the Civil House technical notes on the entry of travelers into Brazil and proposed opening the borders for those who prove vaccination and a five-day quarantine for those not immunized.

Read Barroso’s dispatch:

ADPF 913 – 14-dispatch