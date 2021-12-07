BC fines Caixa R$ 200,000 for undue charging of fees for nearly ten years – Economy

BRASILIA – THE Central Bank (BC) imposed a fine of BRL 200 thousand to Federal Savings Bank for improper charging of fees to clients of the state bank for nearly ten years, between 2008 and 2017. The judgment took place this Monday morning, 6.

BC’s first investigation identified that the institution irregularly charged, from 2008 to 2017, a Registration Fee (TCC) from a customer who already had a relationship with the financial institution in the deposit account segment and in real estate financing.

In this case, the irregular tariff was charged for the registration of the property seller, when the real estate financing was carried out, in violation of the current regulations. In addition, the BC identified a charge for this fee in the amount of R$800, which differs from the fee that appeared in the financial institution’s table, of R$40.

The Central Bank also identified irregular collection of the Emergency Credit Assessment Fee (Taec), between April 2014 and September 2016, from credit card holders who requested an increase in the limit for purchases. Caixa informed BC that the collection was interrupted on October 1, 2016.

For each irregularity, BC fined Caixa R$100 thousand, totaling R$200 thousand. The BC said in the sentence that the fine applied was the most beneficial to the institution, given that the irregularities occurred before the new law that increased the fines applied by the Central Bank. If the new law were applied, fines could range from R$2 million to R$50 million.

In the process, Caixa denied the irregularities, claiming that the charges were in accordance with Central Bank regulations. In addition, the financial institution stated that the charges were provided for in internal regulations. Wanted by Estadão/Broadcast, the institution has not yet manifested itself.

With the conviction in BC, the bank can appeal to the National Financial System Appeals Council (CRSFN), the Council, the second instance that analyzes administrative convictions imposed by the Central Bank, by Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) and by the Financial Activities Control Council (Coaf).