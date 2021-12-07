“Be calm and serenity in decision-making” in a period of downturn, asks Rio Bravo to real estate fund investors

(Getty Images)

The month of December has been a month of gains for real estate funds, but the increase in the period does not nearly offset the year’s losses. Given the behavior of investors in this period of decline, Rio Bravo, investment manager, dedicated the last letter of the year to ask investors for “calm and serenity”.

In the article, entitled “An appeal to serenity: long-term vision and discipline are fundamental for investors”, the manager also suggests that shareholders go back to the origins of decision-making.

Signed by Anita Scal, Rio Bravo’s Real Estate director, the message reminds that November was the worst month for Ifix – the index of the most traded real estate funds on the Stock Exchange – since the beginning of the pandemic. The indicator registered a drop of 3.6% in the period. Since the beginning of the year, the index has accumulated losses of 9%.

“We’ve received numerous contacts from concerned investors – and rightly so – to see year equity declining, followed by the usual ‘what’s going on with my fund?’ question,” the text says. Anita attributes the devaluation of recent months to market uncertainties, which influence all segments of real estate funds.

Based on the indicator known as P/VPA (price over equity value), it signals that FIIs, in general, operate at a discount – that is, with a P/VPA below 1, a level that would indicate the fair value of the active.

Segment P/VPA CRI 1.04 Development 1.04 Agro 0.98 Retail 0.92 Bank agencies 0.91 IFIX 0.9 Logistics and Industrial 0.87 Educational 0.87 fof 0.83 mall 0.79 hotels 0.74 corporate 0.72

Source: Rio Bravo

Despite the pressure on quotas, Anita emphasizes the fundamentals of real estate, “given that the FIIs, for the most part, have assets in excellent locations, with good tenants, with recurring income payments.”

The executive also points out that by suppressing the effect of dividends and considering only the fluctuation of shares, the falls would be even greater. By his calculations, the low ifix for the year would be 17.3%.

The letter reminds that “paper” funds, which invest in real estate securities, had a relief in the year and represent the only segment in the positive field in 2021. The portfolio of these FIIs is composed, in most cases, of indexed papers at the rate of the CDI (interbank deposit certificate) and the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index), currently at high levels.

To deal with adverse moments, Anita suggests that real estate fund investors return to the origins of what led them to invest in REITs. Among the points, she mentions the affinity with real estate assets, the possibility of passive income, long-term investment, tax exemption and liquidity.

“If you own an apartment in the center of a city, an asset that is well maintained and in good condition, you can see the value of your property. If your neighbor decides to put the apartment up for sale for 50% of what it’s worth, will your apartment automatically depreciate by 50% overnight?” he asks.

Despite being challenging, the scenario, according to Anita, provides the opportunity to buy high quality assets and below replacement prices – that is, the cost of construction of equivalent new properties.

She cites the example of the Rio Bravo Renda Corporativa fund itself ([ativo=RBRC11]), focused on corporate slabs in prime locations in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, which is being traded on the stock exchange below real world prices.

In November, according to Anita, the square meter of the offices was being traded at the equivalent of R$ 12.5 thousand per square meter on the Stock Exchange. “In a study by Rio Bravo to stipulate a hypothetical replacement cost for a AAA building in the Faria Lima region, we observed an average replacement cost of R$ 34.7 thousand”, he says.

