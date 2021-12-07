Beef exports face new monthly decline with Chinese embargo | Agribusiness

Brazilian beef exports dropped for the second consecutive month in November, without sales to China, the country’s main buyer.

Last month, Brazil shipped 105.2 thousand tons of meat, a drop of 47% compared to the same month in 2020. In October, sales fell by 43%, show data from the Brazilian Association of Refrigerators (Abrafrigo).

Beef and chicken prices rise more than 40% in the year to September, shows Ipea

In revenue, there was a 41% drop in sales, to US$ 844.7 million.

With China’s embargo on national protein, exports from January to November, in quantity, are already 7.15% lower, compared to the same period in 2020.

Last year, from January to November, the total moved was 1.848 million tonnes, while this year 1.716 million tonnes were shipped.

On the other hand, export revenue increased 10%, to US$ 8.5 billion, due to the increase in the price of the product on the international market.

Among the 20 biggest buyers of the Brazilian product in the year, China remains in first place, with 928, 8 thousand tons imported by the continent and by the city state of Hong Kong, 54% of the total moved by the country (in 2020, they were 1,071 million tons, 58% of the total).

In second place come the U.S which handled 117, 8 thousand tons until November, against 54.3 thousand tons last year (an increase of 116.6%).

O Chile, which expanded its acquisitions by 21.3%, from 81.6 thousand tons last year to 99.1 thousand tons in 2021, occupied the third position.

In fourth place, with 55.3 thousand tons imported, is the Egypt, which reduced its purchases by 54.9% compared to 2020, when it handled 122.7 thousand tons.

You UAE occupied fifth place, with growth of 16.7% in handling, which went from 38,100 tons last year to 44,500 tons this year.