Benedict Cumberbatch says he’s worried about film having “too much going on”

Actor was concerned about the development of Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness promises to be one of the greatest solo hero films in the Marvel Cinema Universe, bringing several heroes and villains to a story that, by all appearances, will be quite interesting, showing the Marvel multiverse in a way we haven’t seen before.

However, the protagonist of the film, Benedict Cumberbatch, who interprets the Dr. Stephen Strange, he was worried that with so many characters and such a crazy story, his character would be faded and lack development.

In a recent podcast participation WTF with Marc Maron, cumberbatch talked about returning as the Doctor Strange in the sequel to the 2016 movie. At one point, he was asked if that really was “his movie?” given the presence of Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch and several other actors, new and old, from the MCU. The actor said:

“Yes. Well… Yeah, that’s part of the problem. There’s a lot going on [no filme]. It’s like, do I have a character arc here? Is this working?”

The actor then continued, apparently stepping back in the comments and making it clear that he has a good role in the film:

“No, there are great things for me to do [no filme]. It’s pretty full. It’s called The Multiverse of Madness and it’s really crazy”

In addition to Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange and Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch, they are already confirmed in Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness Benedict Wong as Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer and newcomer Xochitl Gomez as Miss America Chavez.

However, before starring in the sequel to Doctor Strange, Benedict Cumberbatch returns as the Ultimate Mage in Spider-Man: No Return Home which is scheduled for release December 16th of this year. Already Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premiere in May 6, 2022.

