Benfica fans innovates, creates website to ‘return’ Jorge Jesus to Flamengo and excites rubro-negros

Dissatisfied with the coach, the Eagles fans created the website and an Instagram page

With a contract until June 2022 with the Benfica, the coach Jorge Jesus, if he depends on the Portuguese club’s fans, he leaves Portugal until the end of the bond.

This is because, this Monday (6), the incarnated supporters created a website in order to ‘return’ the mister to Flamengo.

“Nobody is happy and Flamengo still wants it. Let’s make this happen. #Together“, says the slogan of the site.

Each user who enters the site has the option to vote only once. When clicking on return, the message appears: “Thank you, Mister is on his way. Return registered! Come here daily to see progress.”

Each vote corresponds to 100m ‘traveled’ by Jorge Jesus. That is, every 10 votes, 1 km. By the end of this article, 963.2 km had been covered, which indicates more than 9600 votes.

In addition to the website, Benfica fans also created a profile on the Instagram called ‘@Return Jesus’.

According to the newspaper record, from Portugal, part of the board of Benfica has already lost patience with the mister and wants the coach’s immediate resignation.

The ‘drop of water’ could be the match against the Dynamo Kiev for the Champions League. A knockout in the group stage of the tournament could mean the coach’s departure. Free in the market, it would have a free way to negotiate a return to Flamengo.