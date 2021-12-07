Best-selling books from the first weekend of the Bienal

The best-selling books of the first weekend of the Bienal do Livro in Rio de Janeiro ranged from themes about mental well-being to works with emotional overload and about abuse.

“The Things You Only See When You Slow Down,” by Buddhist writer Haemin Sumin, was Sextante’s best-selling work. From Intrinsic, was the children’s novel by American writer Adam Silvera, “The two die in the end”.

From Grupo Editorial Record, the best-selling book was “It’s just like that”, by Coleen Hoover, a novel that addresses themes such as domestic violence and sexual abuse.

Mario Sergio Cortella’s new release, “Wisdom to share”, was the best-selling work by Vozes. In the pocket book, the author shares 70 thoughts that invite the reader to reflect on life.

By Globo Livros, the best-selling work was “Battle Royale“, inspired by the video game that entered the list of most played in 2021. In the transmedia category, the book “Clube do Livro dos Homens”, which will become a movie by Netflix in 2022 was Arqueiro’s best seller.

The story of black writer Carolina Maria de Jesus, written by Orlando Nilha, was the best seller by Mostarda publishing house. The biography tells the trajectory of the maid who, upon launching the book “Quarto de espejo: Diário de uma Favelada”, became one of the most important writers in Brazilian literature.

