Biden prepares sanctions against Putin’s circle ahead of Tuesday’s teleconference

US officials are considering a wide range of sanctions against Russia aimed at preventing Russian President Vladimir Putin from launching an invasion of Ukraine, according to people familiar with the discussions.

They include new actions against members of Putin’s inner circle and Russian energy producers, and a potential “nuclear option” – to disconnect Russia from the SWIFT international payment system used by banks around the world.

Officials said final decisions had not been taken on whether and when to apply the new sanctions, and said the Biden government is currently in talks with European partners – many of which have closer economic ties with Russia – in hopes of coordinating actions .

A senior government official said on Monday that the US is prepared to take “substantive economic countermeasures” aimed at inflicting “significant and serious economic damage to the Russian economy” should Putin proceed with a military escalation in Ukraine.

“We believe there is a way forward that will allow us to send a clear message to Russia that there will be genuine, significant and lasting costs for choosing to move forward – if they choose to move forward – with a military escalation.” said the official, informing reporters ahead of the planning for Biden’s video call with Putin, which takes place on Tuesday.

The official declined to specify which economic sanctions are being considered, but said the US had engaged in “intense discussions with European partners about what they would collectively do in the event of a major Russian military escalation.”

People familiar with the discussions said the new economic sanctions could hit a variety of sectors, including Russian energy producers and banks. The new sanctions could also hit Russia’s sovereign debt.

They must also go after the main Russian oligarchs, limiting their ability to travel and potentially cutting off access to US banking and credit card systems.

Officials are also evaluating Russia’s disconnection from the SWIFT international payment system, on which Russia remains heavily dependent, according to two sources familiar with the discussions. The European Parliament passed a non-binding resolution in the spring calling for such a move should Russia invade Ukraine, and the US has discussed this with its European Union counterparts.

There is also serious discussion going on about withdrawing debt from Russian energy producers in the event of an invasion, according to a senior government official.

“We put together a pretty aggressive package,” the official said, and warned Russia that if it invades Ukraine, the US and Europe together will impose the worst economic sanctions ever imposed on a country other than Iran and Korea From north.

But there are concerns that Russia could retaliate against any move by the US or its allies, including the armament of its energy production.

“The fear is that Russia will try to retaliate by holding back production,” a senior US official told CNN.

President Joe Biden referred to the possible actions on Friday, telling reporters that he was “bringing together what I believe is the most comprehensive and significant set of initiatives to make it very, very difficult for Mr. Putin to go ahead and do what he does. people are worried about what he might do. ”

And Secretary of State Antony Blinken referred to “high-impact economic measures” under consideration to punish Russia.

The Kremlin on Monday described reports of possible sanctions as “information hysteria,” Russian state news agency Tass reported.

“This is not news, but a continuing hysteria of information that we see in the media these days,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to Tass.

New US intelligence findings estimate that Russia could begin a military offensive in Ukraine in a matter of months, as it has accumulated up to 175,000 troops along the border, a surprising escalation that Biden warned could lead to serious consequences.

Putin has signaled that he will call for specific agreements that exclude any NATO expansion to the east and deployment of its weapons near Russia’s borders. If Putin tells Biden on Tuesday that NATO must not admit Ukraine as a member – as he is expected to do during the videoconference – Biden is unlikely to accept the demand.

“We don’t think talking about red lines is helpful and, as the president said, we’re not going to operate on the logic of accepting anyone’s red lines,” a senior government official said the day before the call.

The latest developments come after months of steady increases along the Russia-Ukraine border, which have alarmed US and Western officials and sparked tense conversations between US diplomats and their counterparts.

THE CNN reported on Friday (3) that Russian forces have installed capabilities along the border with Ukraine to carry out a swift and immediate invasion, including the construction of supply lines such as medical and fuel units that could sustain a prolonged conflict if Moscow decides to invade.

(Text translated, read original in English here)