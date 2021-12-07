Biden talks to European leaders before virtual meeting with Putin; US understands Moscow threatens Ukraine | World

The White House reported on Monday (6) that President Joe Biden has made a call with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom to discuss the increase in Russia’s military presence in the region close to the border with Ukraine, a matter that worries the Western Allies.
They defended diplomacy as a way to resolve disputes in the region and called for the de-escalation of tensions on the part of Moscow.
The conversation takes place on the eve of a virtual meeting between the American and the Russian president, in which both have an abyss of mutual distrust to cross and try to build a bridge for dialogue. The United States believes that Moscow’s military mobilization is a Russian invasion threat to Ukraine.
“A disgraceful state” was how the Kremlin described relations ahead of the extended conference call, which is due to begin Tuesday morning US time.
Washington has already accused Russia of amassing troops near the Ukrainian border to intimidate the would-be NATO member, suggesting a repeat of Moscow’s 2014 playbook when it took Ukraine’s Crimean Black Sea peninsula. The US government says the West is ready to impose harsh sanctions if Russia starts the invasion.
Cows graze near a tank and supposedly Russian soldiers in front of a military base in Perevalnoye, near Simferopol, Crimea, 2014 photo — Photo: Shamil Zhumatov/Reuters
The Kremlin has rejected the idea that its forces are ready to invade, labeling it fear-promoting, and asserted that its troops move through their own territory purely for defensive purposes.
For the Russian government, the growing involvement of a neighboring former Soviet republic with NATO — and what it sees as a terrifying possibility of alliance missiles in Ukraine targeting Russia — is a “red line” it should not. be crossed.
Putin demands legally binding assurances that NATO will not expand eastward or place its weapons near Russian territory, while the US government has repeatedly asserted that no country can veto Ukraine’s campaign to become a member of NATO.
“I don’t accept anyone’s red lines,” Biden said on Friday.
A senior US government official told reporters on Monday that Biden will warn Putin of severe economic consequences if Russia invades Ukraine, and stressed that the US is not seeking a scenario that includes US military action.
