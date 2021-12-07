Billionaire returns BRL 398 million in stolen antiques

The investment fund billionaire and philanthropist Michael Steinhardt returned US$70 million dollars (more than R$398 million) in stolen antiquities. To evade the criminal investigation, in addition to returning the items, he also accepted a perpetual ban, the first of its kind, on never again collecting antique artifacts, Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance said on Monday.

Vance said his investigation, which began in February 2017, found “compelling evidence” that 180 antiquities were stolen from 11 countries, with at least 171 of them passing through dealers before being bought by Steinhardt.

“For decades, Michael Steinhardt demonstrated a greedy appetite for looted artifacts without concern for the legality of its actions, the legitimacy of the pieces bought and sold, or the painful cultural damage it has harmed around the world,” Vance said in a statement.




Photo: Reuters

One of Steinhardt’s lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Vance’s office said the deal marks “the conclusion of a grand jury investigation into Steinhardt“.

Steinhardt, who turns 81 on Tuesday, built his wealth by managing the fund Steinhardt Partners, which closed in 1995 to focus on Jewish philanthropic issues. He has a fortune of 1.2 billion dollars, according to the magazine forbes.

Vance said the antiquities will be returned to their rightful owners in Bulgaria, Egypt, Greece, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Syria and Turkey. Legal authorities in those countries assisted in the investigation.

