Billionaire returns R$ 400 million in antiques so he doesn’t get arrested – News

Investment fund billionaire and philanthropist Michael Steinhardt handed over $70 million (just under R$400 million) in stolen antiquities and accepted a perpetual ban — the first of its kind — on acquiring antiques to resolve a criminal inquiry, the prosecutor said. district of Manhattan, Cy Vance, this Monday.

Vance said his investigation, which began in February 2017, found “compelling evidence” that 180 antiquities were stolen from 11 countries, and at least 171 of them passed through dealers before being bought by Steinhardt.

“For decades, Michael Steinhardt has demonstrated a greedy appetite for looted artifacts without concern for the legality of his actions, the legitimacy of pieces bought and sold, or the painful cultural damage he has caused around the world,” Vance said in a statement.

One of Steinhardt’s lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Vance’s office said the deal marks “the completion of a grand jury investigation into Steinhardt.”

Steinhardt, who turns 81 on Tuesday, built his wealth managing the Steinhardt Partners fund, which closed in 1995 to focus on Jewish philanthropic issues. He has a fortune of US$1.2 billion (about R$6.8 billion), according to Forbes magazine.

Vance said the antiquities will be returned to their rightful owners in Bulgaria, Egypt, Greece, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Syria and Turkey. Legal authorities in those countries assisted in the investigation.

