Binance Smart Chain creates $200m fund for blockchain games in partnership with Animoca

Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and Chinese game company Animoca Brands have announced a partnership to launch a $200 million fund to invest in blockchain game projects built on the BSC.

The fund will be focused on supporting startups and blockchain game projects at early stages, the companies said in a joint statement.

Each company has pledged to invest $100 million in the program, which will help it develop work that will be selected in advance.

Binance Smart Chain will make the investment through its $1 billion Growth Fund, created to fuel the growth of its ecosystem, launched in October.

Animoca Brands is a company focused on games with non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and metaverse projects. She owns a majority stake in The Sandbox and has invested in Axie Infinity as well as the NFT trading platform OpenSea. The Chinese company was valued at $2.2 billion after a $65 million financing round in October.

This movement occurs amidst the great growth of the GameFi market, the name given to the mixture of games with decentralized finance (DeFi).

GameFi seeks to include the player within the gaming economy and give financial concepts to video games, with the main example being play-to-earn, where players play to win, rather than the traditional pay-to-play mode.

