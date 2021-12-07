Biologists take rare images of giant ghost jellyfish off the coast of California; see video

MONTERREY, CALIFORNIA — A giant ghost jellyfish was filmed by a team of biologists at the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI). The images were released last Thursday and show the animal that had a body of 1 meter and arms of up to 10 meters in length.

The recording was made in the deep waters of Monterey Bay, California. The images show the jellyfish swimming at about 975 meters deep.

This was only the ninth time that MBARI biologists were able to spot the animal in thousands of underwater dives they routinely make. According to the institute, this type of jellyfish was first collected in 1899. Since then, scientists have found the animal only about 100 times.

According to MBARI, the images will allow researchers to study these animals intact in their natural environment.

“The high definition – and now 4K – video of the giant ghost jellyfish captures stunning details about the animal’s appearance and behavior that scientists would not be able to see with a specimen captured by a trawl,” he says. institute, in a note.