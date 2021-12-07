Bitcoin prolongs slump after weekend crash By Reuters



© Reuters.



By Alun John and Tom Wilson and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK/LONDON/HONG KONG (Reuters) – The trader was down on Monday afternoon, cutting losses after retreating nearly 5% earlier when it extended a bearish move that hit more than 20% during the end of week.

The takedown sent the price of bitcoin and the amount invested in bitcoin futures back to where they were in early October, before a sharp price increase took the digital currency to a record $69,000 on November 10th. Since then, bitcoin has accumulated a low of 32%. At 3 pm, the cryptocurrency was trading down 0.9% to $48,991.

Market operators said the bitcoin drop over the weekend was related to a broad flight of investors from higher risk assets in traditional markets, due to concerns about the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus, combined with lower trading liquidity, which tends to afflict cryptocurrencies on weekends.

Sean Farrell, Fundstrat’s head of digital asset strategy, cited the “excessive correlation of bitcoin with macroeconomic uncertainties” compared to the rest of the cryptocurrency market.

“We believe this is related to the high level of institutionalization of bitcoin over the past 12 months, as well as the independent dynamics of the rest of the cryptocurrency market,” he added.

“This may explain why there has been so much leakage in the bitcoin markets… as traditional institutions look to preserve this year’s earnings,” Farrell said.

Ben Caselin of the Asian cryptocurrency exchange AAX said liquidity had become tight because bitcoin investors use offline digital wallets.

The also suffered an impact on Saturday, although less intense. This Monday, the currency was trading down 0.7% to $4,169, against the level of $4,868 on November 10th. On Sunday, one rose to 0.086 bitcoin, the highest level since May 2018.