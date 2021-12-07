Bitcoin rehearses recovery in V, altcoins soar up to 90% and more issues that will move the crypto market today

The day is one of frank recovery for Bitcoin (BTC) and especially the other cryptocurrencies after a weekend correction that caused the market as a whole to collapse US$ 430 billion and traders who operated leveraged to lose US$ 1 billion. The market’s main digital currency begins to draw a V-shaped recovery and is already trading at US$ 51,283 at 7:00 am, up more than 8.4% in 24 hours, which has already resumed half of the losses that led to the minimum drop of about of US$ 42,600 reached last Saturday (4).

Do you want to learn to invest in cryptoactives for free, in a practical and intelligent way? We have prepared a free step-by-step lesson. Click here to watch

The result is even better on the part of altcoins, which are advancing strong and earning up to 90% this morning, as in the case of the decentralized finance asset (DeFi) Spell Token (SPELL). The reasons for the increase are linked to the arrival at Binance Smart Chain, a network that has a greater volume of transactions than Ethereum (ETH), and the proposed automatic burning of tokens.

In addition, the classic BitTorrent (BTT) rises 65.9% after announcing its own blockchain and Loopring (LRC) and Polygon (MATIC) jump between 31% and 35% after Vitalik Buterin released a new work in which he suggests solutions like these will be the future of Ethereum.

Ethereum itself also rose strongly amid the publication of the new paper by Buterin, with gains of 11.1% on the day, to US$ 4,400. In relation to the low of Saturday, the high reaches almost 15%. The day is so positive that only one cryptocurrency among the 100 with the highest capitalization is currently down: Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA), which dropped 5.4%.

With that, the total capitalization returns to $2.52 trillion and the dominance (share in the total market value) of Bitcoin plummets to 38.4%.

The widespread recovery supports the thesis that the cryptocurrency peak season is not over. Another important indicator is the behavior of long-term investors, who have been long assets for years: they didn’t move during the last slump, which was fueled by sales by recent buyers.

The pullback would have been caused mainly by high leverage on unregulated derivatives exchanges, which would have given traction to a correction that should not have been as sharp. However, analysts continue to point out the possibility of a further decline in the short term before a more sustained recovery.

The reserves of broker Bitfinex, for example, one of the largest in the world, continue to increase, which points to a possible wave of liquidation on the horizon. For Bitcoin, experts point to the level of US$ 53,000 as the key to ensuring a more predictable path towards the recovery of prices to US$ 60,000 again.

Check the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:01 am:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) $51,283.45 +8.4% Ethereum (ETH) US$4,399.90 +11.1% Binance Coin (BNB) $589.31 +7.5% Solana (SOL) US$202.32 +13.5% Cardano (ADA) $1.46 +13.9%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest highs in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Spell Token (SPELL) US$ 0.01727356 +90.6% BitTorrent (MTB) US$0.00394958 +65.9% Kadena (KDA) $12.30 +35.0% Loopring (LRC) $2.51 +34.2% Polygon (MATIC) $2.33 +31.7%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest casualties in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) US$ 107.70 -5.4%

Check out how the cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation NCI hashdex (HASH11) BRL 54.01 -5.9% BTCN hashdex (BITH11) BRL 66.90 -8.48% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 73.50 +2.27% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 18.00 -4.4% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 17.42 +2.47%

See the main news from the crypto market this Tuesday (7):

Vitalik Buterin presents the future of Ethereum in new paper

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has published a new paper detailing the next steps for Ethereum 2.0, a new version of the technology that is yet to be released to everyone in 2022. He called the work “Endgame”, or “Play Final”, in free translation.

In the text, the co-founder of the project explains how to increase scalability (growth capacity) without leaving aside disintermediation and resistance to censorship, seen as incompatible pillars in any decentralized protocol – when one improves, the other two are harmed.

Buterin presented a theoretical experiment in which he proposes a network that separates data verification from validation by the network, which in theory would bring a definitive solution to the problem that today prevents Ethereum from growing without becoming congested.

“We’ve achieved a chain where block production is still centralized, but block validation does not require third-party trust and is highly decentralized, and expert anti-censorship magic prevents block producers from censoring,” explained Buterin.

The proposal is based on what is called Zero Knowledge Cryptography (Zero Knowledge Cryptography, or just ZK), a relatively new technology that has been gaining strength in cryptocurrencies as an alternative to keep data private on the network.

Main head behind the invention of Ethereum, Buterin will detail his ideas next Thursday (9) at the ZK Day event, promoted by Polygon (MATIC).

Hacked brokerage promises to return $150 million to victims

Cryptocurrency broker BitMart has announced that it will use its own fund to reimburse $150 million in cryptocurrencies stolen in a hacker attack last week. The company stated that “no user assets will be harmed”.

BitMart said the attack came after the theft of private keys (passwords) from cryptocurrencies, allowing hackers to drain the values ​​of users’ accounts. The cryptos were taken to mixing services, which work as a kind of money laundering software in cryptos.

Hacks do not occur on cryptocurrencies, but on trading platforms. Last week, crypto-lending company Celsius Network was one of those that lost money after hacking BadgerDAO, a decentralized finance protocol that lost about $120 million.

The biggest hack in history took place in 2021, with PolyNetwork, another DeFi protocol, which had $600 million siphoned off from smart contracts.

Attacks on centralized brokerages are rarer and tend to have a greater chance of redress for victims. One reason is the need for quick investor response. BitMart, for example, raised investment from the private equity fund Alexander Capital Ventures, from New York, at a valuation of more than US$300 million.

The company hopes to resume deposit and withdrawal functions, which have been interrupted since the weekend, starting this Tuesday.

US government launches new task force to investigate exchanges

The Biden government has announced a new anti-corruption plan that involves creating a task force to investigate cryptocurrency brokerages. The objective is to discover the possible involvement of these companies with the practice of money laundering.

“the DOJ [Departamento de Justiça dos EUA] will utilize a newly created task force, the National Cryptocurrency Execution Team, to focus specifically on investigations and complex prosecutions of the criminal use of cryptocurrencies,” said the official document released yesterday.

According to the White House, the task force will investigate “crimes committed by virtual brokerages, mixing services and money laundering infrastructure agents.”

The Department of Justice will also be able to carry out a broader scope of subpoenas from overseas companies to request financial records, and implements new disclosure requirements.

