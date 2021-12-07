Bitcoin Whales Move Currencies to Exchanges in Repeating Behavior Before $42,000 BTC Price Drop

Bitcoin whales (BTC) may be planning to sell at short notice as BTC’s price action fights for around $47,000.

In its daily QuickTake market updates on December 5th, on-chain analyst firm CryptoQuant warned that large volume movements on exchanges were picking up again.

Data point to whales increasingly eager to sell

Highlighting its whale exchange rate metrics, CryptoQuant deduced that major Bitcoin investors were taking no chances when it came to short-term price stocks.

The Whale Exchange Ratio measures the size of the largest exchanges entrances and exits in relation to the total entrances and exits.

Ahead of Saturday’s drop to $41,900, the metric soared above its peak level of 0.95 – and as of Monday, it’s back in the same territory.

“Whales are still depositing BTC on exchanges. The exchange rate of whales has reached over 95% again,” commented CryptoQuant.

“The borrower’s buy-sell ratio still remains negative, indicating that sentiment in the futures market is bearish.”

As reported by the Cointelegraph, open interest in futures markets fell sharply at the end of last week, but debate remains over whether the release was enough to save the price action from further losses.

“The period when most markets are just waiting for more downsides to happen.” complemented Cointelegraph contributor Michaël van de Poppe on market sentiment.

“Just like three weeks ago, most expected a parabolic race to take place in December.”

Exchanges resume general BTC losses

Moving forward, CryptoQuant noted that foreign exchange reserves were already back in the existing long-term downtrend after a brief spike just before the drop.

“The futures market started to cool down with the drop in the leverage ratio estimated at -22%,” he added.

Over the past few days, smaller investors, in contrast, increased their positions – a contrast to the whale and Bitcoin price corrections of early 2021.

