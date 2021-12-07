‘Black box’ of climate crisis will be installed in Australia to warn future civilizations

Yahoo Originals

Samara Felippo opens the game about daily TV harassments and couch tests

In an interview with Rafinha Bastos, Samara Felippo was direct in saying that she has already suffered many harassment backstage and that she has seen colleagues lose roles when they refuse tests on the sofa. The actress acted in soap operas on Globo and Record, and today she also produces her own content at home. “Today I look back and see the abuses I went through, machismo, things we never saw at the time. I see friends who lost roles because they didn’t give them to the director. There was this place. There was the place where I sat to get one paper and the person said: ‘You were going to play the protagonist, but you don’t look like a virgin. Does a virgin have a face?”, she said, disgusted.

The actress stated that there is a lot of aesthetic pressure behind the scenes on TV, and that she faced problems even as a thin, standard white woman. it goes on digging. It's a hand on your thigh at dinner, it's a 'just you and me talk'. All paper I had to be two kilos thinner. And I was always thin. Now comes the aesthetic pressure for girls."