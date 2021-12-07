Blumenau doctor investigated for possible case of homophobia against children at a health center

A possible case of homophobia against children in a health center in Blumenau is being investigated by the 6th Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Public Ministry of Santa Catarina (MP-SC). The case would have occurred at the Martin Volles II Family Health Strategy (ESF) unit.

The investigated is the doctor Alvacyr Gonçalves Robaina. According to the proceedings in the process, Alvacyr attended the boy along with his mother at the health center. Upon seeing him, Alvacyr would have stated that “he looks like a girl”. Furthermore, he is said to have said that the boy “should cut the dick, because a girl does not need a dick”.

He went on to say that his mother needed to “get an earring on him soon, because he’s a girl.” The doctor would have even said that the mother “is raising a homosexual”. “Then he doesn’t complain in the future, he has his hair cut”, concluded the mother in her statement.

The MP-SC, in light of the facts, opened a civil inquiry this week to continue the investigations.

situation would be frequent

Also according to the testimony of the child’s mother, his first attitude was to complain to the ombudsman of the Municipality of Blumenau. The head of the ombudsman reportedly told her that this was not Alvacyr’s first case of homophobia, and that she should go ahead with the complaint.

Furthermore, after making the first complaint, the same fact would have occurred with a neighbor of the victim.

“She told me about the case saying that several times during the consultation he would order her to cut her son’s hair, as he was a girl. She asked him to stop, but still continued, and when she asked to see her son, he asked him to lie down on the stretcher and lower his shorts so he could see the chick, if he had one since he was a girl”.

doctor denies

The article got in touch by phone with the doctor Alvacyr Gonçalves Robaina directly at ESF Martin Volles II. Upon learning what it was, he said that “this is absurd” and that he “assists everyone normally, the most diverse of people”.

Then the call dropped, at which point he was asked if he knew about the process. When trying to return, the report had no further contact with the doctor.

According to information from the 6th Prosecutor, when heard by the MP-SC, the civil servant said he did not remember this service and denied the accusations.

