Bolsonaro accuses allies of disrupting vice-choice for 2022: ‘I’m the one who chooses’

BRASILIA — President Jair Bolsonaro has reacted with irritation to the growing speculation about his candidate for vice president in the 2022 elections. but that the choice will be yours.

Secret Budget:After new congressional rules, Rosa Weber releases payment for 2021 rapporteur amendments

“I got a lot of things right with Valdemar, the vice hasn’t been chosen, the vice will be chosen by me,” Bolsonaro said.

The president lamented that some things were being leaked to the press by people in his government. According to Bolsonaro, the purpose of this would be to riot. This Monday, the name of the minister of Defense, Braga Netto, was speculated as a possible name for the composition of the slate.

Video: ‘Valdemar did it right with me’, says PL deputy in a recording made by the PF

“These notes are posted in the press. We know who is preaching, unfortunately to riot. Our people. This wasn’t an invention of the press, it was our people’s preaching, people wanting to get stuck,” he said.

During the conversation with supporters, Bolsonaro returned to make an indirect criticism of the current vice president, Hamilton Mourão. The president compared choosing a deputy to choosing a marriage.

On the 29th, GLOBO revealed that after President Jair Bolsonaro made it clear that he does not have Mourão for the reelection project, the vice-president recently started talking to former minister Sergio Moro. A pre-candidate for the Palácio do Planalto by Podemos, the former judge of Operation Lava-Jato is a declared dislike of the head of the federal Executive.

Now, the vice president decides whether he will be a candidate for the Senate, for Rio Grande do Sul, or for the government of Rio de Janeiro.

— Vice, I consider it a marriage, it has to be a person who doesn’t give you work. And sometimes even when we think about it, it backfires. Imagine leaving it to others to choose – he said.