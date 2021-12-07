Bolsonaro attacks Moro again and says former judge ‘can’t stand 10 seconds of debate’

BRASILIA — President Jair Bolsonaro again attacked former minister Sergio Moro this Monday. After spending six minutes criticizing Moro in the broadcast he made on his social networks last Thursday, the president again criticized the former judge to supporters this Monday at Palácio da Alvorada.

Video: ‘Valdemar did it right with me’, says PL deputy in a recording made by the PF

GLOBO revealed last Friday that, with Moro’s entry into the presidential race, President Bolsonaro and his allies have chosen the former minister as their prime target, fearing that Moro will succeed in stealing some of Bolsonaro’s voters.

In conversation with supporters, Bolsonaro mocked the slogan used by Moro, “people above all”. According to the president, it would be a copy of the phrase that popularized in the 2018 campaign, “Brazil above all, God above all”.

Understand: Bolsonaro says he cannot guarantee there is no corruption throughout the federal government

— To copy mine, he put ‘the people above all.’ This one can’t stand 10 seconds of debate,” Bolsonaro said.

The president also criticized the former minister for his statement that he could have acted more against government norms that made the possession and carrying of weapons more flexible.

Secret Budget:After new congressional rules, Rosa Weber releases payment for 2021 rapporteur amendments

— Lula said he’s going to collect the weapons. Moro also said that he could be more rigid, brag about me more during the issue of his weapons ordinances. How does the guy accept to work with me knowing I’m an armamentist? It had to have character. All you had to do was say: ‘I’m not interested in working because I’m on the left’ — he said.

In the broadcast on his social networks last Thursday, the president spent six uninterrupted minutes criticizing Moro and even called the former judge a “blatant liar”. Moro released a book in which he claimed that Bolsonaro would have commemorated the decision that released former president Lula because it would benefit him politically.

Congress: Second instance prison PEC must be voted on by a special committee, 14 months after the presentation of the report

In private conversations, the president has recognized that his former minister of Justice and Public Security can take precious votes from him during the 2022 elections. -The candidacy of the former Operation Car Wash judge is the natural effect of the novelty of his entry into politics and also bets on the cooling of Moro’s pre-campaign, which should be the target of constant attacks by the president.