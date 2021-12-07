Bolsonaro changes MP and expands access of students from private schools to ProUni

President Jair Bolsonaro published in the Diário Oficial da União this Tuesday (7) changes in the legislation of the University for All Program (ProUni). The changes promoted expand the access of students from private schools to the program.

From now on, private high school graduates who were paying or partial scholarship holders now have access to the benefit. Previously, ProUni covered only students who attended public or private institutions, with a full scholarship.

In a statement, the Palácio do Planalto states that the new rules improve inclusion policies in higher education, reduce idleness in the occupation of vacancies that were previously available and promote reduction of bureaucracy.

Furthermore, the quotas for blacks, indigenous peoples and people with disabilities will be considered in isolation, and no longer together.

Finally, it becomes possible to dispense with the presentation of documents proving the gross monthly family income per capita and the status of a person with a disability, when this information can be obtained from databases of government agencies.

ProUni was created in January 2005 by former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and includes students who obtain the minimum grade in the National Secondary Education Exam and have a family income of up to three minimum wages per person.