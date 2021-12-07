Bolsonaro denies Petrobras inside information: ‘Do you need a crystal ball?’ | Economy

Marcos Correa/PR Jair Bolsonaro

President Jair Bolsonaro denied having received privileged information from Petrobras. The explanation came after the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) opened an administrative proceeding to find out if there was any type of leak involving future disclosure of fuel prices. That’s because Bolsonaro assured that fuel prices would fall soon.



“Do you need to have a crystal ball to know that you have to lower the price of gasoline, dropping Brent (oil)? I think it dropped to $10. Palácio da Alvorada this Monday (6).

Yesterday, the state-owned company denied in a statement that it is in the process of reducing fuel prices.

“Petrobras, in relation to news published in the media regarding expectations of new readjustments in fuel prices, clarifies that product price adjustments are carried out in the normal course of its business and follow its current commercial policies,” he informed.

Due to the Ômicron variant of the new coronavirus and the time of new closures in the world economy, Brent oil dropped from US$ 80 (R$ 455, at the current price) per barrel at the end of November and is currently hovering around US$ 70 (BRL 397) per barrel.

In 2021 alone, gasoline in refineries has risen by 74%, while diesel has accumulated a 65% increase in the period.

Petrobras has given Bolsonaro a headache, but the market is also suffering from concerns about possible state interventions in the company’s prices ahead of the elections.