Bolsonaro denies privileged information and says that gasoline will drop after international decline – 12/06/2021 – Market

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) denied this Monday (6) having had privileged information about Petrobras, when he said, on Sunday, that the state-owned company would start this week a series of reductions in fuel prices.

“Do you need to have a crystal ball to know that you have to lower the price of gasoline, dropping Brent (oil)? I think it dropped to $10. Dawn Palace.

Brent crude dropped from around US$ 80 (R$ 455, at the current rate) per barrel at the end of November and today it fluctuates around US$ 70 (R$ 397) per barrel. The market expects to pass on the fall in the international price of oil due to the advancement of the omicron variant in the world.

In the year, the price of gasoline in refineries accumulates an increase of 74%. Diesel prices rose 65% in the same period.

The risk of intervention in the company’s commercial policies on the eve of the elections is a major reason for market concern, even though the assessment is that Petrobras has control mechanisms to avoid interference.

On Sunday, in an interview with Poder360 portal, Bolsonaro said that there would be “small reductions” in the value of fuels, even though the state-owned price policy does not have defined deadlines for price adjustments.

“We are now announcing, this week, small reductions, at first every week, in the price of fuel,” he stated.

After Bolsonaro’s statement on Sunday, Petrobras released a statement in which it says it has not taken a decision on this matter, contrary to the president.

“Petrobras does not anticipate readjustment decisions and reinforces that there is no decision taken by its Executive Market and Prices Group (GEMP) that has not yet been announced to the market,” said the company, in a text sent to the CVM (Securities Commission). Furniture).

After the statement, Petrobras shares gained momentum on the Stock Exchange.

The most recent speech by Bolsonaro about the drop in fuel prices led CVM to open, this Monday (6), the third process to investigate the president’s statement.

On the 25th, the autarchy had already opened the procedure to investigate what Bolsonaro had said about the privatization of the state-owned company, which had an impact on the company’s shares on the São Paulo Stock Exchange.