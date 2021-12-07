Bolsonaro frees students from private schools without a Prouni scholarship | education

President Jair Bolsonaro granted access for students from private schools who studied without a scholarship to the University for All Program (Prouni). The MP was published in the “Official Gazette (DOU)” at dawn this Tuesday (7).

Until then, only students who had completed all of their secondary education in a public school or in a private school with a full scholarship could participate in the program.

With the MP, students who studied in private schools without scholarships can participate.

Prouni 2021: how it works a program that distributes scholarships at universities through Enem

In addition, also according to the MP, the Ministry of Education (MEC) may waive the need to present a document proving the student’s gross monthly family income and proof of the status of a person with a disability, when this information is already present in government databases .

The income requirement criteria for admission were maintained. To get a full or partial scholarship at private universities through Prouni, the candidate must prove monthly gross family income, per person, of up to 3 minimum wages. With the exception of professors, the other candidates cannot have a higher education diploma.

Another point of the MP involves the provision of quotas for blacks, indigenous peoples and people with disabilities.

Based on the proposed alteration, according to the Planalto, the percentage of self-declared blacks, browns or indigenous people, and the percentage of people with disabilities, should be considered, in isolation, and no longer jointly.

According to the MEC, 287,673 candidates signed up for this edition of Prouni 2021, an increase of 21% in the number of entries, when compared to the second half of 2020, which registered 228,444 entries.