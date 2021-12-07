Bolsonaro: ”I won’t say that in my government there is no corruption” – Politics

Bolsonaro in conversation with supporters in front of Palcio da Alvorada this Monday morning (06/12) (photo: Reproduction/Foco do Brasil)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) contradicted himself this Monday (6/12) in his speech on corruption in his government. In conversation with supporters in front of Palcio da Alvorada, Bolsonaro said that he cannot say that corruption does not happen in his government.

“I’m not going to say that my government has no corruption, because we often don’t know what happens. But if there is any problem in my government, we’ll investigate it,” he said in the conversation that was recorded and published by the channel. Youtube, Foco do Brasil, government supporter. On that occasion, the president stopped the car and went to the small enclosure of Palcio da Alvorada, accompanied by his security guards, so that he could take pictures and talk to his supporters, all without masks. “I can’t handle more than 20 thousand commissioned servers, ministry with 300 thousand employees. The vast majority are honest people, okay?”, he added.

Since the beginning of his candidacy for the presidency, Bolsonaro has maintained a speech of eliminating corruption. At various times during his government, the president claimed to have achieved the feat. “I ended the Car Wash because there is no more corruption in the government”, he announced in a speech on October 7, 2020. “There is no corruption in my government, there is no corruption”, he declared again on the 15th of the same month.

More than six months after these speeches, on July 27, 2021, Bolsonaro once again stated: “We are two and a half years into the beginning of our government, without a single blemish on corruption.” These are some, among several examples, of declarations by the agent about the non-existence of the illegal act in his/her management.

*Internship under supervision