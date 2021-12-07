Bolsonaro refuses to demand a traveler’s vaccine due to morbid electoral calculation – 12/06/2021

It is somewhat humiliating for the President of the Republic to be pressured by the Supreme Court to start demanding a vaccination certificate from people who travel to the country in order to protect their own people. But international humiliation has become the new norm here since January 2019.

Federal Supreme Court minister Luís Roberto Barroso gave the federal government 48 hours to explain what it has been doing to make it difficult for travelers to enter the coronavirus. The decision comes in response to an action by the Network that demanded the collection of the vaccination certificate.

To travel to the United States, for example, a person must present a negative covid-19 test and proof of vaccination. To fly to Brazil, all you need to do is take a test and fill out a questionnaire saying that everything is OK.

In the name of a crusade for “individual freedom not to be vaccinated” and, consequently, “for the right to continue infecting other people”, Jair Bolsonaro refuses to comply with the recommendation of Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) and demand the certificate of vaccination of those who enter Brazil.

Likewise, he has done what he can to prevent the requirement for vaccination in places of leisure and work, as is already the case in other countries. For example, it tried to prohibit the dismissal and non-hiring of workers who did not prove that they had been vaccinated against covid-19 through an ordinance signed by the Minister of Labor, Onyx Lorenzoni.

As it clashed with labor and health laws and the Federal Constitution, in addition to going against decisions by the Federal Supreme Court on collective health and assessments by the Superior Labor Court on ensuring a safe working environment, it was pruned by the STF.

Demanding vaccination does not mean that people can be forced, by force, to immunize themselves, as in the Vaccine Revolt, in the beginning of the 20th century. But that indirect actions can be taken, prohibiting access to places of those who deny immunization. This protects collective life. Individual freedom is a right, but it cannot be used as a weapon against the rights of other people.

Bolsonaro knows that the more he distorts the understanding of rights and duties and risks to public health, the more he will generate admiration among the “everyone for himself and God above all” crowd. And that the more it attacks science, the more it will provoke sighs among its denial followers. This works to strengthen his relationship with his followers, who will be instrumental in next year’s campaign war.

Anvisa recommended, on the 25th, that the federal government demand a vaccination certificate against covid-19 to allow foreigners to enter Brazil, but the president’s desire has been simply to open the borders. If his will is done, he will guarantee free access to new coronavirus mutations to our population.

The “inertia”, a term used by Minister Barroso in his decision to criticize the government’s delay in revising its rules, does not arise out of incompetence, but out of method. Bolsonaro doesn’t do anything because he doesn’t want to.

As I said here, in addition to cheering voters, he believes that he cannot leave without a good excuse his narrative of denial and sabotage, as this would be a recognition that everything he has done and has not done so far. led to death, hunger and unemployment.

If he didn’t back down as more than 4,000 died every day, it wouldn’t be now that he would sign what he believes to be his attestation of guilt.