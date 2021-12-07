Bolsonaro says he still hasn’t set the vice for 2022 – News

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Monday (6) that he has not yet decided who will be his vice-president in the 2022 reelection campaign. of annoyance.

“The deputy is not chosen. The deputy will choose me. Vice I consider a marriage. It has to be a person who doesn’t give you work and disappears. And sometimes, even when we think about it, it backfires. Imagine leaving it in the hands of others to choose”, emphasized Bolsonaro, when speaking to supporters in front of the Palácio da Alvorada.

Bolsonaro even complained about some allies who have been placed as his deputy for 2022. “These notes are posted in the press. We know who is preaching, unfortunately to riot. Our people. This was not an invention of the press, it was our people’s preaching, people wanting to get caught.”

He commented that he has already agreed “a lot” with the president of the PL, Valdemar Costa Neto, but acknowledged that the party must have difficulty in launching its own candidates in some states of the country. Even so, he said he will root for the names that PL choose to run for next year and bet on the affiliations of the Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio Freitas, to run for the government of São Paulo, and of the federal deputy Major Vitor Hugo (PSL-GO ), to try the government of Goiás.

“There’s been a state that there’s no chance of doing it (own candidate), it’s no use wanting to do it because there’s no way. You’re going to try to compose with someone. I can’t stand in a state governor and senator and do neither. I prefer to play the senator. Some will criticize, thinking it shouldn’t be this guy. But you can’t think there will be no problem in the party. Who doesn’t have an annoying relative in the family?”, he asked.