Bolsonaro says Moro can’t take ’10 seconds of debate’ – Politics

BRASILIA – The president Jair Bolsonaro told supporters, on Monday, 6, that the former justice minister Sergio Moro (We can), pre-candidate for Palácio do Planalto, “can’t stand 10 seconds of debate”. In the same conversation, in front of the Palácio da Alvorada, Bolsonaro also accused the former president Fernando Henrique Cardoso of buying votes, in 1998, to get a new term.

“He (FHC) was elected in the wave of Real do Itamar Franco. Then he bought the (amendment of) reelection”, said the president. During the chat, Bolsonaro also said that his goal is to have twelve allied senators in the next legislature.

“A dozen is fine,” he said. Unlike what happens in the Chamber, where there is an alliance between the Planalto and the Central Arthur Lira (Progressistas-AL), the government faces many problems in the Senate, since there is no majority there.

In an attempt to gain support, the Planalto intends to launch several ministers to compete for senators, in 2022. The list includes Teresa Cristina (Agriculture), Flavia Arruda (Government Department), Roger Marinho (Regional Development) and Marcelo Queiroga (Health).

Bolsonaro criticized speculation surrounding the candidate for runner-up on the re-election ticket. “It’s our people’s preaching, people wanting to get big,” he said. The president assured supporters that, by joining the PL, he had agreed “a lot” with the party president, Valdemar Costa Neto, but not the name of the deputy.

“I will choose it”, said Bolsonaro. “Vice I consider a marriage. It has to be a person who doesn’t give you work and who disappears.” Since taking office in 2019, the Chief Executive has had troubled relations with the Vice President Hamilton Mourao.

Evangelicals sheltered in the Centrão claim the vice chair. Two other names always mentioned are those of the ministers Fabio Faria (Communications) and Tereza Cristina (Agriculture), although they are also mentioned as pre-candidates for the Senate. There are now rumors that Defense Minister Walter Braga Netto entered the betting exchange to fill the vice-chair. The possibility was considered remote behind the scenes of the government, as Braga Netto would not add votes for the ticket.