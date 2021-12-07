Bolsonaro talks about falling fuel prices, fighting Ômicron and more than December 6

Bolsonaro talks about falling fuel prices and a meeting of the federal government and Anvisa to discuss measures against the Ômicron variant are among the highlights of the 5 facts in the morning of this Monday (6).

Fuel price

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) stated that Petrobrás should announce a reduction in fuel prices in the coming days, with the drop in the value of barrels of oil, Brent, used as a reference by the company. Sought, the state-owned company neither confirmed nor denied the change.

Combat to Ômicron

The Federal Government and the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) should meet today in Brasília to discuss measures to combat the Ômicron variant. Among the measures that the agency must request are the restriction of flights from more countries and the requirement to present a “vaccination passport” for the entry of foreigners.

Deaths by Covid-19

According to a survey by the University of São Paulo (USP), eight out of every ten Brazilians who died victims of Covid-19 since March 2021 were not vaccinated. The proportion, still according to the survey, is the same for the total index of hospitalized people.

hospitalized babies

Two babies were hospitalized and are under observation in a hospital in Sorocaba, in the interior of São Paulo, after mistakenly receiving the vaccine against Covid-19. The two children were supposed to receive the Pentavalent vaccine, which prevents five diseases, but the nurse ended up getting confused. The City Hall opened an administrative process to investigate the case and temporarily removed the professional.

digital payment

After Pix’s success, the Central Bank is studying the creation of a digital currency in Brazil. The institution launched a laboratory to assess the possibility of using the “Digital Real” in projects, with tests planned for specific groups until the end of 2022.

