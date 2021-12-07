Botafogo makes first formal consultation by Luís Oyama; player has polls but wants to stay

Luís Oyama is one of the priorities of the Botafogo in the market. One of the highlights of the team this season, the midfielder is on loan from Mirassol until the end of December and has no confirmed preference for next year. Alvinegro officially contacted the São Paulo club in search of the continuation of shirt 5.

Glorioso got in touch with the São Paulo team and made a first formal consultation about the player’s contractual situation and what would be necessary for him to remain in Rio de Janeiro in 2022. Mirassol responded with the values ​​and terms that it deems appropriate.

Since then, however, Botafogo has yet to return to the São Paulo team’s figures. Internally, Alvinegro evaluates the numbers and studies a way to try to convince Mirassol for Oyama to remain at Nilton Santos Stadium next season.

Meanwhile, Oyama appreciates in the market. For the standout season in Série B do Brasileirão, the shirt 5 received polls from other teams in the Brazilian Championship. The player’s desire, however, is to stay at Botafogo – the player’s family had also expressed his interest in continuing with Alvinegro.

By virtue of a contract, Botafogo has purchase priority until December 31st., duration of the player’s loan period. Alvinegro has not yet returned to Mirassol’s first response and has not signaled with any official proposal to stay with the athlete.

Luís Oyama made 31 matches in Serie B, scoring two goals and giving two assists.