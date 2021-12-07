‘Both are wrong,’ says MC Mirella about Dynho and Sthe Matos – Entertainment

MC Mirella spoke again about the proximity between Dynho Alves and Sthefane Matos within the reality show The Farm 13.

In videos posted on Instagram, the funkeira went straight to the point: “Let’s gossip, which I know you’re waiting for. I don’t even have anything to comment. I’ve seen it, seen it all. Video of the pool, video of I don’t know what that, video of I don’t know what there. I saw everything and a little more”.

Mirella said that, because she knew her ex-husband well and because she also participated in The farm, she realized by herself everything that was happening between the two pawns: “Life goes on, I’m already following my life, I’m already divorced, because I already knew what had happened, what had happened. Why? I was inside, I know you can do something under the blanket, I saw it, I know the gestures and ways of the person I was with, so I know what he would do and what he would not do”.

The funkeira also commented on netizens who said that she was exaggerating when she saw a closeness between Dynho and Sthe: “I saw it with my own eyes and everyone was saying I was crazy, I even get nervous, that I was seeing something where I wasn’t. there is. Thank God time is the answer to absolutely everything and eventually the truth appears.”

The artist also said that she had already had contact with Sthefane outside the reality show, and that she thinks that both the influencer and the dancer had the wrong attitudes: “It surprises me because I talked to the other involved too, I exchanged ideas with her on direct [do Instagram], it wasn’t that best friends thing, but I already talked. So it’s not possible to understand if the person was already with the intention, if they already had an interest, or if they really fell in love… I won’t judge either, for me they’re both wrong the same”.

Mirella explained to the followers that she doesn’t wish Dynho harm, but that she doesn’t want any more contact with him: “I just don’t want him to get close to me, I don’t want closeness, I don’t want anything, I want him in his, I want him be happy, that he conquers his things and that’s it, that he stay away from me”.

“I’m entitled to come talk here, because my life was exposed, my relationship was exposed, everyone knew, so it’s clear that I have to come here to explain and say what I think I have to say. five years, it wasn’t five days, it wasn’t five months. I have every right to be hurt, hurt, to want to let it out, to want to talk, to want to clarify. I still think I’m too calm,” concluded the artist.