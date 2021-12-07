Brazil has 115 Covid deaths in 24 hours; moving average goes down | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Monday (6) 115 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 615,789 since the start of the pandemic. With that, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was at 194 . Compared to the average 14 days ago, the variation was -16% and points out the trend of fall for the ninth day in a row.

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Monday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Tuesday (30): 231

Wednesday (1): 229

Thursday (2): 218

Friday (3): 208

Saturday (4): 196

Sunday (5): 194

Monday (6): 194

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2 thousand. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

four states had no record of deaths in the last 24 hours: Acre, Alagoas, Roraima and Sergipe. the state of Rondônia did not disclose their data.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic, 22,146,004 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 5,405 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average in the last 7 days was 8996 new diagnoses per day. This represents a variation of -5% in relation to cases registered in two weeks, again indicating stability in the diagnoses.

At its worst moment, the curve of the national moving average reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 615,789

615,789 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 115

115 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 194 (variation in 14 days: -16%)

194 (variation in 14 days: -16%) Total confirmed cases: 22,146,004

22,146,004 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 5405

5405 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 8996 (variation in 14 days: -5%)

On the rise (6 states): MG, GO, PA, CE, MA and PI.

MG, GO, PA, CE, MA and PI. In stability (5 states): RJ, AC, AP, RR and SE.

RJ, AC, AP, RR and SE. Falling (14 states and the DF): PR, RS, SC, ES, SP, DF, MS, MT, AM, TO, AL, BA, PB, PE and RN

PR, RS, SC, ES, SP, DF, MS, MT, AM, TO, AL, BA, PB, PE and RN Did not disclose (1 state): RO

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

Data from the consortium of press vehicles released at 20:00 on Monday (6) show that 137,095,914 people have taken the second or single dose of vaccines and are thus fully immunized. This number represents 64.27% of the population.

159,618,843 people, What represents 74.83% of the population, took at least the first dose of vaccines.

The booster dose was applied in 17,946,295 people (8.41% of the population).

Adding the first dose, the second, the single and the booster, they are 314,661,052 doses applied from the beginning of the vaccination.

See the situation in the states

ES: -16%

MG: +49%

RJ: -4%

SP: -28%

DF: -69%

GO: +17%

MS: -27%

MT: -67%

AC: 0%

AM: -17%

AP: 0%

PA: +22%

RO: did not disclose

RR: -14%

TO: -50%

AL: -36%

BA: -23%

EC: +21%

MA: +182%

PB: -41%

PE: -28%

PI: +63%

RN: -55%

SE: 0%

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).

