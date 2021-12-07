Brazilian Championship, Ball Market, Corinthians, Palmeiras, Santos, São Paulo, Libertadores

The last round of the Brazilian Championship is worth little for Corinthians, Palmeiras, Santos and São Paulo. With situations defined in the national competition, the teams that have the largest contingents of fans in São Paulo will enter the field next Thursday (12/09) for secondary goals and will make matches that are worth much more to their rivals.

Are you out of Brazil and want to follow the farewell of the teams from São Paulo in the 2021 Brazilian Championship? Fanatiz transmits all the emotions of Series A and B of the tournament with the option of narration in Portuguese. The sports streaming platform has specific packages for each region, but the list of content available on Fanatiz still includes national leagues from countries like France, Portugal, Colombia and Uruguay.

Subscribers to Fanatiz will be able to see, for example, that the situation of Palmeiras does not depend on the result of the last round of the Brazilian Championship. The alviverde team already knows that it will take third place in the national tournament and that, as it is the current champion, it will enter the group stage of the next Libertadores.

Corinthians also has a guaranteed presence in the group stage and will only lose fourth in the Brazilian Championship if they combine in the last round a setback for Juventude and a victory by Fortaleza over Bahia.

For the Corinthians rival, however, the last round of the Brazilian is extremely valuable. As it was surpassed by São Paulo last Monday (06), Juventude was stagnant at 43 points and needs a favorable score to escape relegation to the second division.

The situation is very similar to the scenario of the confrontation between Santos and Cuiabá. Vila Belmiro’s team is in 11th place in the Brazilian Nationals and already knows that it will probably be in the 2022 South American Championship. In the last round, it plays mainly to improve its position in this year’s national tournament.

For Cuiabá, the game is worth much more. The team from Cuiabano beat Fortaleza in the last second, reached 46 points and only needs a draw to remain in the first division regardless of the other scores.

In the other game that involves a great São Paulo player, São Paulo, already free of descent, is another one that has little to gain in the last round. For América-MG, which has 50 points, the duel is worth a chance to qualify for next year’s Libertadores.

All games in the last round of the Brazilian Championship will start at the same time, at 9:30 pm.