Brazilian is owing more every month and the credit card is to blame, says Serasa | Organize the Accounts

According to the monthly study, the number of total debts in Brazil increased by 2.31% compared to the previous month, totaling 213,268 million accounts. The value of debts is also higher. These accounts have an average of BRL 4,000.61 per person and BRL 1,189.38 per debt.

The banking and credit card segment continues to lead the ranking of accounts responsible for default, representing 28.70% of the total. Next, the debts related to basic tariffs, such as water and electricity, with 23.5%. retail answer for 13%.

The Southeast (28,577,461) and the Northeast (15,665,620) concentrate the largest number of negative people in the country. In the cut by state, São Paulo, Rio, Minas Gerais, Bahia and Paraná concentrate the largest number of defaulters – but also, they are the places with the highest volume of debts negotiated.